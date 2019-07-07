Comparison of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Since CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CohBar Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CohBar Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that CohBar Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CohBar Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.78, while its potential upside is 180.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 88.7%. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.