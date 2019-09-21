Comparison of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.83 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.