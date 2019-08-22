Comparison of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.17 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CohBar Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.