Comparison of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)

This is a contrast between Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.16 N/A 3.47 18.75 Science Applications International Corporation 80 1.05 N/A 2.97 28.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation. Science Applications International Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Science Applications International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Science Applications International Corporation’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. Its rival Science Applications International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$71.88 is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.86%. Science Applications International Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $83.33 consensus price target and a -7.86% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation looks more robust than Science Applications International Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 78.7%. About 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Science Applications International Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has weaker performance than Science Applications International Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats Science Applications International Corporation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.