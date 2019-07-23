Comparison of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Both Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.90 N/A 2.09 10.57 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 24 3.29 N/A 1.75 14.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. -1.82% 2.84% -1.47% -13.46% -21.3% 4.05% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.44% 3.08% 9.9% -3.94% -28.33% 10.37%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.