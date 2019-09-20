Comparison of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 14.05 N/A -0.21 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Codexis Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Codexis Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.