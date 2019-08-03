Comparison of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

As Biotechnology companies, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 16.28 N/A -0.21 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Codexis Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Codexis Inc.’s -0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.25% and an $23.75 consensus price target. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.4 consensus price target and a 178.01% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was less bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.