Comparison of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.22 N/A -0.21 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.52 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Codexis Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Codexis Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Codexis Inc. has a 58.90% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,467.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.