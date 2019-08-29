Comparison of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.86 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chimerix Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.59% and an $22.5 average price target. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 59.82% and its average price target is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Codexis Inc. looks more robust than Chimerix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.