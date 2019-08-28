Comparison of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.86 N/A -0.21 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 65 105.27 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Codexis Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$22.5 is Codexis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 67.66%. On the other hand, AnaptysBio Inc.’s potential upside is 92.70% and its consensus price target is $75. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.