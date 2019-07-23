Comparison of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We are contrasting Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.08 N/A -0.21 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.90 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Codexis Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

Codexis Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.3. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Codexis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Codexis Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 28.87%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.67 consensus price target and a 314.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 69.7% respectively. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.