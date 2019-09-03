Comparison of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

Both Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 12 4.59 N/A 0.80 14.82 Moog Inc. 88 0.97 N/A 4.65 17.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 33.8% 28.7% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Moog Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Moog Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moog Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.5%. Comparatively, Moog Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. was more bullish than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Moog Inc. beats Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.