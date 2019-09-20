Comparison of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 12 3.83 N/A 0.80 14.82 AeroVironment Inc. 62 4.54 N/A 1.75 31.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Coda Octopus Group Inc. and AeroVironment Inc. AeroVironment Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 33.8% 28.7% AeroVironment Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.6%

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AeroVironment Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, AeroVironment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. AeroVironment Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and AeroVironment Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AeroVironment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AeroVironment Inc. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 39.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coda Octopus Group Inc. and AeroVironment Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 86.2%. Insiders held 14.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of AeroVironment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44% AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 103.44% stronger performance while AeroVironment Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance.

Summary

AeroVironment Inc. beats Coda Octopus Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.