Comparison of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 634,852,597.99% -48.9% -45% Zai Lab Limited 90,460,815.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 60.9% respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.