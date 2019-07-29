Comparison of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.95 N/A -1.65 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta means Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 51.2%. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 42.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.