Comparison of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.49 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta and it is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average target price and a -1.16% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 39.2%. Insiders held roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.