Comparison of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) and Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B)

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) and Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) compete against each other in the Beverages – Soft Drinks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 2.61 24.30 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 22 0.00 N/A 0.93 22.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Embotelladora Andina S.A. Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% -14.5% -6% Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s 112.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Embotelladora Andina S.A. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s average price target is $60, while its potential downside is -2.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.1% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares and 4.5% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s share held by insiders are 85.5%. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.59% -3.31% 4.74% 3.22% 5.38% 4.26% Embotelladora Andina S.A. -0.43% -5.55% -7.02% -2.7% -24.2% -8.33%

For the past year Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has 4.26% stronger performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -8.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. beats Embotelladora Andina S.A. on 9 of the 10 factors.