Comparison of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

This is a contrast between Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|1
|448.34
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|286
|4.03
|N/A
|12.10
|24.34
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|0.00%
|-872%
|-262.3%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a 125.81% upside potential and an average price target of $2.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.8% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Co-Diagnostics Inc.
|-4.95%
|-9.86%
|-17.24%
|-58.44%
|-48.11%
|-35.57%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|-1.8%
|17.29%
|12.55%
|83.68%
|145.99%
|28.04%
For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -35.57% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 28.04% stronger performance.
Summary
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
