Comparison of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

This is a contrast between Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 448.34 N/A -0.50 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 286 4.03 N/A 12.10 24.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -872% -262.3% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Co-Diagnostics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Co-Diagnostics Inc. has a 125.81% upside potential and an average price target of $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Co-Diagnostics Inc. -4.95% -9.86% -17.24% -58.44% -48.11% -35.57% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Co-Diagnostics Inc. has -35.57% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 28.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.