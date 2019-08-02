Comparison of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Both CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.33 N/A 1.96 8.01 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78

Table 1 demonstrates CNX Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enbridge Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CNX Midstream Partners LP. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Enbridge Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNX Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

CNX Midstream Partners LP is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

CNX Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enbridge Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Enbridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CNX Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Enbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CNX Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 70.5%. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year CNX Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Enbridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats CNX Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 11 factors.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.