Comparison of CNOOC Limited (CEO) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 169 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63 SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.67 N/A 0.74 9.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CNOOC Limited and SandRidge Energy Inc. SandRidge Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CNOOC Limited. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CNOOC Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SandRidge Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

CNOOC Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. CNOOC Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CNOOC Limited and SandRidge Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 79.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year CNOOC Limited had bullish trend while SandRidge Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 10 of the 10 factors SandRidge Energy Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.