Comparison of CNOOC Limited (CEO) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC Limited 168 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63 Noble Corporation plc 2 0.46 N/A -3.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CNOOC Limited and Noble Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNOOC Limited and Noble Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1% Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

CNOOC Limited’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Noble Corporation plc has a 2.48 beta which is 148.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CNOOC Limited are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Noble Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CNOOC Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noble Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

CNOOC Limited and Noble Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Corporation plc 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Noble Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $1.25, with potential downside of -36.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2% of CNOOC Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% are Noble Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45% Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89%

For the past year CNOOC Limited has 8.45% stronger performance while Noble Corporation plc has -14.89% weaker performance.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.