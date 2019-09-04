Comparison of CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

We are comparing CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.25 N/A 3.17 15.11 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.49 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CNA Financial Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

CNA Financial Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNA Financial Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation has 13.41% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.