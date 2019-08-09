Comparison of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

As Asset Management companies, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -0.42 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.40 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.