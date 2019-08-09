Comparison of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

As Asset Management companies, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.32
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.40
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 7 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.