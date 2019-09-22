Comparison of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.59 N/A 0.70 22.06

Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 24.55%. Insiders held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.