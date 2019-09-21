Comparison of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.63
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 21.27%. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.