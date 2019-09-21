Comparison of CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.63 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 21.27%. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.