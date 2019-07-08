Comparison of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

As Information Technology Services companies, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 8 1.40 N/A -0.02 0.00 Insight Enterprises Inc. 52 0.29 N/A 4.57 11.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CLPS Incorporation and Insight Enterprises Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CLPS Incorporation. Its rival Insight Enterprises Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. CLPS Incorporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Insight Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Insight Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 5.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Insight Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 73.82% are CLPS Incorporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Insight Enterprises Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation 2.7% -24.13% -48.61% 26.84% 0% 198.76% Insight Enterprises Inc. -3.27% -6.06% 13.08% 17.55% 22.56% 34.26%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation has stronger performance than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Insight Enterprises Inc. beats CLPS Incorporation.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.