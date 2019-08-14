Comparison of CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Both CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation 8 1.27 N/A -0.02 0.00 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CLPS Incorporation and 21Vianet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CLPS Incorporation and 21Vianet Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CLPS Incorporation and 21Vianet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 61.2%. Insiders held 73.82% of CLPS Incorporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14% 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81%

For the past year CLPS Incorporation had bullish trend while 21Vianet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors 21Vianet Group Inc.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.