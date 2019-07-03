Comparison of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.95 N/A -7.16 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 124.48 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 100.97% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $29. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 93.80%. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Otonomy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.9%. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.