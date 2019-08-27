Comparison of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.79 N/A -7.16 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.25 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility and Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. NanoString Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 97.04% upside potential and an average target price of $12. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 27.72%. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clovis Oncology Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.