Comparison of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.95 N/A -7.16 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.10 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clovis Oncology Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 100.97% for Clovis Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $29. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 71.43%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.