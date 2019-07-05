Comparison of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 7.15 N/A -7.16 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Clovis Oncology Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 97.41% at a $29 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares and 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.