Comparison of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.82 N/A 0.88 14.09 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.62 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Equity Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Clough Global Equity Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Clough Global Equity Fund is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Clough Global Equity Fund and Eaton Vance Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price is $42.63, while its potential upside is 10.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.