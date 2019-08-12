Comparison of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.00 N/A 0.88 14.09 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clough Global Equity Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Clough Global Equity Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clough Global Equity Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.94% and 23.47% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Clough Global Equity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.