Comparison of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

As Application Software companies, Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 8 3.87 N/A -1.21 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Tableau Software Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cloudera Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cloudera Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 22.63% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Tableau Software Inc. is $155.5, which is potential -8.28% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 98.77% respectively. 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while Tableau Software Inc. has 41.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.