Comparison of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

We will be comparing the differences between Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 11 2.49 N/A -1.17 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.39 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cloudera Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cloudera Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cloudera Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 211.89% and an $16 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 50.6% and 0% respectively. 1.4% are Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. was less bearish than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

Cloudera Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.