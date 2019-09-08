Comparison of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.21 N/A -1.21 0.00 American Software Inc. 13 4.56 N/A 0.22 61.38

Demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and American Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. Its rival American Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. American Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cloudera Inc. and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Cloudera Inc. is $12.88, with potential upside of 46.36%. American Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 0.81% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 99.7% respectively. Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 2.6% are American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while American Software Inc. has 27.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors American Software Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.