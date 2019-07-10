Comparison of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.22 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.72 beta indicates that Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 354.55% and its average price target is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.