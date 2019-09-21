Comparison of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Since Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was more bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.