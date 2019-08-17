Comparison of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and NuCana plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 38.7% respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 58.14%. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats NuCana plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.