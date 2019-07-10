Comparison of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

We are contrasting Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.47 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 32.9 and 32.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.4% and 50.2% respectively. 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.