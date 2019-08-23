Comparison of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.14 N/A -0.29 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 385.99 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 148.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 31.8% respectively. About 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.