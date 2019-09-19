Comparison of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 235.84 N/A -2.52 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.