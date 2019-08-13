Comparison of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 402.77 N/A -2.52 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 48.5% respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was less bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.