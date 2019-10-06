Comparison of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Since ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 0.00 4.69M -1.86 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 7 2.07 13.47M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ClearOne Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ClearOne Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 223,652,837.39% -34.1% -30% PCTEL Inc. 186,307,053.94% -16.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PCTEL Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. are 5.6 and 3.1. Competitively, PCTEL Inc. has 4.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCTEL Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ClearOne Inc. and PCTEL Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, PCTEL Inc.’s average price target is $6.33, while its potential downside is -27.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ClearOne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 49.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of PCTEL Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has stronger performance than PCTEL Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PCTEL Inc. beats ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.