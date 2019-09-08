Comparison of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Both ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.45 N/A -1.86 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.19 N/A 0.52 39.06

Demonstrates ClearOne Inc. and Knowles Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ClearOne Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

ClearOne Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knowles Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ClearOne Inc. and Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Knowles Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year ClearOne Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Knowles Corporation beats ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.