Comparison of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

As Communication Equipment companies, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.76 N/A 0.34 24.50

In table 1 we can see ClearOne Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearOne Inc. are 5.6 and 3.1. Competitively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ClearOne Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.3% and 25.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. has 72.8% stronger performance while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ClearOne Inc.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.