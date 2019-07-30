Comparison of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Both ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -1.94 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 2.11 N/A 1.35 24.68

In table 1 we can see ClearOne Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ciena Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ciena Corporation are 3 and 2.5 respectively. ClearOne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ClearOne Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 4 9 2.69

Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation’s average target price is $47.08, while its potential upside is 3.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of ClearOne Inc. shares and 96.3% of Ciena Corporation shares. ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 49.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Ciena Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8% Ciena Corporation -7.88% -13.28% -14.83% -3.28% 32.62% -1.8%

For the past year ClearOne Inc. had bullish trend while Ciena Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats ClearOne Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.