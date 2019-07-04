Comparison of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

We are comparing Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 13 2.17 N/A 0.35 41.80 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.64 N/A 0.00 1470.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearfield Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Clearfield Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearfield Inc. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Clearfield Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearfield Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.9% and 26.2%. About 17.4% of Clearfield Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. 0.42% -4.38% 7.77% 5.18% 24.31% 45.36% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.