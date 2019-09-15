Comparison of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 2.08 N/A 0.35 38.41 Impinj Inc. 27 5.22 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

Clearfield Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Impinj Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Impinj Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clearfield Inc. and Impinj Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clearfield Inc.’s upside potential is 49.61% at a $19 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Impinj Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 20.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clearfield Inc. seems more appealing than Impinj Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clearfield Inc. and Impinj Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 75.4%. Insiders held roughly 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Clearfield Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Impinj Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Clearfield Inc. beats Impinj Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.