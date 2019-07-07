Comparison of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 13 2.19 N/A 0.35 41.80 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 160.56 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearfield Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9%

Risk & Volatility

Clearfield Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clearfield Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 7.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 16.8 and 16.8 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearfield Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares and 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. About 17.4% of Clearfield Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.5% are Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. 0.42% -4.38% 7.77% 5.18% 24.31% 45.36% Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. has weaker performance than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Clearfield Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.